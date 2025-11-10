Hive produced 289 Bitcoin in October, representing a 147% year-over-year rise and marking a new high for 2025.

Hive Digital’s (HIVE) stock jumped in pre-market trade on Monday after the company announced its highest Bitcoin (BTC) production numbers this year.

The company also confirmed the completion of its Phase 3 Valenzuela expansion in Paraguay, bringing total operational mining capacity to over 24 exahashes/second (EH/s). Hive said its strong mining performance is what is allowing the company to continue its expansion into Tier III+ artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) data centers across Canada.

HIVE’s stock jumped as much as 7% in pre-market trade. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day.

Highest Bitcoin Production In 2025

Hive produced 289 Bitcoin in October, representing an 8% increase from last month and a 147% year-over-year rise, marking a new high for 2025. HIVE’s operational hashrate averaged 21.9 EH/s, with peaks at 23.6 EH/s, supported by 300 megawatts of mining capacity in Paraguay.

