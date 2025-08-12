Pal said the stock’s technical indicators remain weak, with oversold RSI levels and a negative MACD crossover pointing to continued bearish momentum unless support holds.

Hindustan Copper has slipped into a short-term downtrend after falling below key moving averages, though a bounce is possible if support near ₹230 holds.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said Hindustan Copper recently broke out of a consistent down-channel, rallying from around ₹200 to the ₹240–₹245 range, backed by decent volumes.

Pal said the breakout was supported by a strengthening short-term relative strength index (RSI) and a positive Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover, which initially suggested bullish momentum.

Immediate support was seen near the prior resistance zone of ₹240, with upside targets in the ₹280–₹320 range.

Fundamental View

On the fundamental front, Pal highlighted that Q4 FY25 net profit nearly tripled, while revenue and EBITDA rose 123% and 148% respectively.

The company has low leverage, improving cash flows, and ongoing mine expansion projects, including ramping up Malanjkhand operations and reactivating dormant mines under a multi-phase capacity scale-up plan by the late 2020s.

Expansion work spans Malanjkhand, Khetri, Kolihan, Banwas, Surda, and the Singhbhum belt, which could sharply lift production in the coming years.

At the macro level, Pal noted that India’s copper demand is set to grow on the back of electrification, solar, and EV adoption.

Hindustan Copper stands to benefit from these renewables and infrastructure trends, though global copper price volatility remains a factor.

Looking ahead, Q1 FY26 results are expected in late August or early September, which could trigger short-term volatility.

Updates on expansion projects, particularly at Malanjkhand and other North Indian mines, will be important for investor confidence.

Technical Breakdown

Currently, Pal said the stock is in a short-term downtrend after slipping below its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages.

Technicals remain weak, with the RSI near 36 in oversold territory, the MACD showing a negative crossover, and the Parabolic SAR above the price confirming the downtrend.

The stock is consolidating near recent lows after falling from above ₹280, with key support at ₹232–₹228 and then ₹220, and resistance at ₹245–₹252. A short-term bounce is possible if ₹230 holds.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Hindustan Copper’s stock has declined 3.1% so far in 2025.

Hindustan Copper's stock has declined 3.1% so far in 2025.