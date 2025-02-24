Hims & Hers Retail Traders Eye Robust Post-Earnings Rebound Following Stock’s Worst Drop On Semaglutide Update

CEO Andrew Dudum acknowledged retail shareholders in a post on X, highlighting their deep research on the company and announcing plans to engage them directly on future earnings calls.

Hims & Hers Retail Traders Eye Robust Post-Earnings Rebound Following Stock’s Worst Drop On Semaglutide Update
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) stock tumbled over 25% on Friday, extending losses in after-hours trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially resolved the semaglutide shortage. 

The stock's steepest single-day drop came as Novo Nordisk (NVO), which manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy with semaglutide as the active ingredient, gained over 5%.

Hims & Hers sells compounded versions of semaglutide-based weight-loss drugs, which the FDA permits only during a national shortage.

However, the agency clarified that it would not take immediate action against compounders to avoid disrupting patient treatments while reserving the right to address quality or safety concerns.

Despite the drop, retail traders on Stocktwits anticipate a strong recovery, fueled by the company's upcoming after-hours earnings report on Monday. 

HIMS poll and sentiment on Feb 21.png HIMS poll and sentiment on Feb 21 | source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits poll on HIMS found that 63% of over 1,100 respondents expect the stock to "run," while 26% believe it's uncertain and could sell off, and 11% predict it will stay mostly flat.

Sentiment for HIMS remained 'extremely bullish' on Friday, with message volume surging 65% over the past week.

One optimistic trader predicted a sharp rebound to $60, calling HIMS "a hyper-growth stock."

Another emphasized Hims & Hers' broader platform strategy, stating that its weight-loss drug segment was not "the be-all and end-all" and that the stock is a "strong long-term hold."

Adding to investor optimism, CEO Andrew Dudum acknowledged retail shareholders in a Twitter (now X) post, highlighting their deep research on the company and announcing plans to engage them directly on future earnings calls.

After Monday's market close, Wall Street will closely watch Hims & Hers' fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings. Analysts expect adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $469.68 million. 

Leerink noted that the end of the semaglutide shortage "starts the clock on having unfettered market access to the patented drug" and stressed that the company's legal pathway for selling personalized doses would be crucial. 

The research firm maintains a 'Market Perform' rating on HIMS and anticipates further clarity from the earnings call.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral

Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Recent Stories

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon