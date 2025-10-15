The telehealth company stated that women can coordinate with a provider on its platform to access treatment plans that are tailored to their health history and preferences.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) on Wednesday announced new specialty care options for menopause and perimenopause, in what it sees as a gap in health care access for women.

The telehealth company stated that women can coordinate with a provider on its platform to access treatment plans that are tailored to their health history and preferences. “Women will spend an average of nine years in poor health, which is 25% more than men, and can impact their ability to be present at work, at home, and in their communities,” Hims & Hers Health stated in its announcement.

The company added that there are 1.3 million women in the U.S. who experience menopause each year, but that only 30% of Obstetrician-Gynecologist residency programs offer formal menopause training. This leaves the company with a wide addressable market, and Hims & Hers sees this as an opportunity to help the Hers unit reach $1 billion in annual revenue in 2026.

“Women have been navigating an outdated healthcare system that wasn’t designed for them for too long. Hers was built to serve every woman on her terms,” said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer of Hers.

Hims & Hers’ shares were up more than 2% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory.

