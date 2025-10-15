The company will be bought for $32.00 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 37% over Hillenbrand's unaffected closing share price on August 12.

Hillenbrand (HI) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at $3.8 billion.

Shares of Hillenbrand jumped nearly 19% in premarket trading after the company said it would be bought for $32.00 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 37% over Hillenbrand's unaffected closing share price of $23.43 on August 12. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

Retail sentiment on Hillenbrand improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

“The Board carefully reviewed a range of potential strategic alternatives, including interest from a number of parties, and determined that this transaction is in the best interest of Hillenbrand and its shareholders,” said Helen Cornell, Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Hillenbrand said that once the deal is closed, it will become a privately held company, and the company’s shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of the company traded nearly 3% higher in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

The company said during its fourth-quarter results that it would not be issuing financial guidance for fiscal year 2026.

Hillenbrand is known for providing processing equipment and solutions to customers around the world through its Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions segments.

Shares of Hillenbrand have declined nearly 14% this year and have fallen 6% in the last 12 months.

