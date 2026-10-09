In an interview with CNBC, Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s CEO Bill Zartler said that higher interest rates do not seem to be impacting any of its AI customers.

Zartler said margins and fundamentals from its own business and other power generators suggest the AI buildout isn't slowing despite higher interest rates.

He added that what's happening in the industry also indicates that “it's very, very early in terms of the adoption” of the technology.

U.S. companies have issued nearly $500 billion in new debt in 2026 to finance AI infrastructure, according to Bloomberg data.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc.’s (SEI) co-CEO Bill Zartler said on Thursday that higher interest rates are not impeding artificial intelligence buildouts.

In an interview with CNBC, he said, “At this point, the rates don't seem to be impacting any of our customers. The customers are out raising money today, and they're evaluating this.”

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, which traditionally supplied power to oil and gas operations, began pivoting from its traditional oilfield services business toward providing distributed power solutions for AI data centers in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AI Data Center Debt Is Rising Despite Higher Interest Rates

Zartler said margins and fundamentals from its own business and other power generators point to the fact that the AI buildout is not slowing despite higher interest rates.

He added that what's happening in the industry also indicates that “it's very, very early in terms of the adoption” of the technology.

The Federal Reserve hiked benchmark interest rates to 3.75% to 4% at its latest September meeting, with forecasts suggesting more hikes are on the cards.

U.S. companies have issued nearly $500 billion in new debt in 2026 to finance AI infrastructure. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan expect AI-related borrowing to climb further, with projections reaching up to $1.2 trillion in coming cycles and cumulative borrowing potentially reaching multiple trillions of dollars by 2030.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) alone could raise about $600 billion to finance computing capacity in the coming years.

“I can see it in our business. I can see the use of AI and the use of the computer tools, both growing in our operations from a mechanics and maintenance perspective, info perspective, in our HR systems. I think we're still nascent in the adoption of this tool, and it's really just an evolving tool for the industry,” Zartler said.

Solaris Highlights Long-Term AI Power Contracts

Zartler also said that natural gas availability is not the primary constraint on powering AI data centers, with pipeline development dependent on securing rights-of-way.

As data centers move to non-municipal areas where land access is easier, pipeline bottlenecks can take “months,” not longer, he said.

Currently, Solaris signs power supply contracts lasting 10 to 15 years, though its portfolio includes agreements ranging from four to 15 years. Zartler described the business as “high capital intensity upfront” with “a long-term tail of earnings,” adding that the company weighs contract pricing against duration and deployment timing.

The company has expanded several AI and power infrastructure contracts in 2026, including a turnkey power plant agreement with Hatchbo of 660 MW with a potential 18-year term. The company also increased a customer’s microgrid capacity from 60 MW to approximately 80 MW and extended the contract from four to six years.

Separately, it upsized a previously announced contract by 130 MW and signed a 10-year agreement to provide more than 600 MW to a global technology company.

SEI Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SEI stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing amid ‘low’ message volumes.

SEI stock is up more than 45% in 2026.

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