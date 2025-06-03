The analyst said that Kirloskar Pneumatic is positioned for a potential re-rating, supported by strong fundamentals and macro tailwinds.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is well-positioned for a fresh breakout and potential re-rating, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

At the time of writing, Kirloskar Pneumatic shares were trading at ₹1,326, up 1.1% on the day.

Sharma cited the company’s fundamentals—zero debt, 25% return on capital employed (ROCE), ~15% EBITDA margin, and strong order book from sectors like railways and city gas distribution—as signs of capital-efficient execution within a legacy conglomerate.

He noted that India imports 85–90% of its compressors, but demand is shifting domestically amid PLI schemes and infra expansion.

The stock, which closed around ₹1,325, has corrected from a high of ₹1,750 but recently rebounded from a long-term trendline with support at ₹1,235.

Sharma identified ₹1,420 as a key breakout level on the weekly chart, with potential upside targets of ₹1,600–₹1,750 if confirmed.

He cautioned that a close below ₹1,220 would signal structural weakness.

“This is industrial compounding with a legacy brand—a rarity in today’s overhyped midcap space,” Sharma said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 14.2% so far in 2025.

