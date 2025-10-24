The company entered the UK market through a partnership with MotoGB

The stock has surged over 30% YTD, outperforming the Nifty Auto index.

The analyst highlighted a rising channel pattern in its technical charts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of India’s biggest two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp was down 1.76% at ₹5,490 in a weak market on Friday.

Hero’s stock was the biggest laggard in the Nifty Auto index, which was down 0.6% in afternoon trade. The auto index is on track to end in the red for a second consecutive session.

Foray Into The UK Market

Hero MotoCorp has entered the United Kingdom market through a partnership with MotoGB, marking its 51st international market. The company will debut its Euro 5+ compliant range, led by the Hunk 440.

The Hunk 440 features dual-channel ABS with large 320mm front and 240mm rear discs, USD Cartridge Forks by KYB, a fully digital TFT display with navigation, and all-LED lighting. Priced at £3,499 (+£200 on-road), the bike is available in three colors.

Earlier this year, Hero announced plans to enter key European markets, including Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The move followed a 43% increase in international business, driven by strong demand in South Asia and Latin America.

Technical Indicators Point To An Uptrend

While the shares are down today, analysts see an uptrend on the charts.

The stock is showing strong momentum on the daily chart, trading within a rising channel and forming a classic higher-high, higher-low pattern, said SEBI-registered Orchid Research.

The company recently expanded into the UK, marking its 51st international market through a partnership with MotoGB. This global push further strengthens its growth outlook.

The stock has seen heavy buying interest so far this year, surging nearly 32%. It has outperformed the broader Nifty auto index’s 18% gain.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <