According to a CNBC report, Biffle was talking at the Skift Global Forum on Wednesday and was responding to Kirby’s comments from last week.

Frontier Airlines (ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle reportedly responded to United Airlines (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby's comments from last week about the deep discount model in the U.S. being dead, saying that there was a flight oversupply issue in the country.

According to a CNBC report, Biffle fired back at Kirby, saying, “That’s cute,” during the Skift Global Forum on Wednesday. He added, “If he’s good at math, he would understand that we have a [flight] oversupply issue in the United States.”

