TD Cowen lifted its target on HELP to $62 from $8 on Thursday, while maintaining a Buy rating.

Analyst Ritu Baral cited three recent value-creating tailwinds supporting the higher valuation, including broader positive trends in the psychedelic neuropsychiatry sector.

Helus Pharma, formerly Cybin, develops synthetic compounds designed to activate serotonin pathways linked to brain plasticity and mental-health improvement.

The company’s lead program is in a late-stage trial, with topline results expected in November.

Shares of Helus Pharma (HELP) rose about 6% on Thursday after TD Cowen sharply raised its price target on the clinical-stage biotech nearly eightfold.

Analyst Boosts Target On Key Developments

TD Cowen lifted its target to $62 from $8 while maintaining a Buy rating. Analyst Ritu Baral cited three recent value-creating tailwinds supporting the higher valuation: clearer timing for late-stage data on the company’s lead drug, a seasoned new chief executive, and broader positive trends in the psychedelic neuropsychiatry sector, including merger activity, regulatory progress, and supportive policy signals.

The new price target represents a potential upside of about 426% from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

Helus Pipeline And Focus

Helus Pharma, formerly Cybin, develops synthetic compounds designed to activate serotonin pathways linked to brain plasticity and mental-health improvement. Its pipeline focuses on hard-to-treat psychiatric conditions. The lead candidate, HLP003, is a proprietary oral therapy being tested as an add-on treatment for adults with major depressive disorder who have not responded adequately to standard antidepressants. A second program, HLP004, targets generalized anxiety disorder.

Enrollment is complete in the first pivotal late-stage study of HLP003. Topline results are now expected in mid-November 2026, providing a clear near-term milestone that could significantly de-risk the program. A second late-stage trial continues to enroll.

In early August, the company appointed Michael Halstead as CEO. Halstead previously served as president of Intra-Cellular Therapies, where he helped scale the firm and guided its $14.6 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson. Management then said that they view his experience as timely ahead of potential late-stage readouts and future regulatory steps.

Sector Developments

The psychedelic neuropsychiatry sector gained momentum in 2026 as major drugmakers invested more than $5 billion in deals, including Eli Lilly’s up-to-$3.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley, Otsuka’s $1.2 billion purchase of Transcend Therapeutics, and AbbVie’s earlier $1.2 billion pact for a synthetic psychedelic.

Earlier this year, President Trump also issued an executive order directing agencies to speed research and access for psychedelic compounds in serious mental illness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration subsequently awarded priority vouchers to psychedelic compounds under clinical study in a bid to shorten their review times from months to weeks.

How Did HELP Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HELP stock remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said they are debating taking profits on their holdings now and reloading on a pullback later.

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Another user urged others to hold on to the stock, voicing optimism for psychedelic drug companies rallying big under Trump.

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HELP stock has gained more than 50% year-to-date.

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