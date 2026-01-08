The beauty products marketer stated that it expects FY26 adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.75, down from its previous forecast of $3.75 to $4.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) shares fell more than 10% in Thursday’s pre-market trade before recovering partially after the company trimmed its fiscal year 2026 outlook.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While announcing its third-quarter (Q3) results on Thursday, Helen of Troy lowered its fiscal year 2026 earnings outlook due to tariff-related headwinds and heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

The beauty products marketer stated that it expects FY26 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.75, down from its previous forecast of $3.75 to $4.25 at the end of the second quarter (Q2).

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Helen of Troy trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<