HEICO Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q1 Sales Tops Estimates, Retail Goes Ecstatic

HEICO (HEI) stock rose 6.4% after the bell on Wednesday after the company’s fiscal first-quarter sales topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The aviation and communications equipment maker posted quarterly net sales of $1.03 billion, compared with the average analysts’ estimated net sales of $983.5 million, according to FinChat data.

Its net income rose to a record $168 million, or $1.20 per share, during the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with $114.7 million, or $0.82 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s Flight Support Group's net sales rose 15% to a record $713.2 million in the first quarter, aided by demand for the company’s aftermarket replacement parts and repair and overhaul parts.

A delay in new aircraft deliveries has forced airline companies to boost spending on maintenance and repair works for their existing airplanes.

The segment’s operating income increased 22% to a record $166.1 million in the first quarter from $136.1 million last year.

The Florida-based company’s Electronic Technologies Group's net sales rose 16% to $330.3 million, helped by higher demand for its defense, space, and aerospace products.

“As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2025, we remain confident in achieving net sales growth across both the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments, driven primarily by strong organic demand for most of our products,” CEO Laurans Mendelson said.

In January, the company entered an exclusive license and assets purchase agreement with Honeywell to produce, sell, and repair certain technologies used in Boeing aircraft.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) territory from ‘neutral’(48/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘high.’

Users praised the earnings report, with one trader hoping that the stock would reach the mid-$260 level.

Over the past year, HEICO stock has gained 13.4%.

