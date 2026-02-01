Jane Street's indirect exposure to Bitcoin comes as the cryptocurrency remains volatile, with recent steep swings driven by leveraged futures trading.

Jane Street increased its IBIT holdings by 54% quarter over quarter, adding more than 7.1 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The firm’s total position rose to 20.3 million shares, valued at about $790 million, making it the fourth-largest shareholder of the ETF.

Bitcoin fell nearly $2,000 during U.S. trading hours on Tuesday, while retail sentiment around both IBIT and BTC remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) traded at $37.99, down by 0.9% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around IBIT remained at ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Sharp Move In BTC Price

Jane Street’s indirect exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) comes as the cryptocurrency saw a sharp price move earlier Tuesday, falling by nearly $2,000 within minutes. Bitcoin has struggled to find a clear direction since the forced sell-offs two weeks ago, when many traders who had borrowed money lost everything. According to Wintermute, an algorithmic trading firm, trading in the regular market slowed, but positions in the futures markets drove prices sharply in both directions. Short-term leveraged trades drove most of the daily volatility, but long-term investors didn't buy enough to sustain it.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $67,856.03, up by 0.4% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

