The platform went live on October 27 after a brief delay and early technical hiccups.

Musk claims Grokipedia aims to build an open-source, bias-free knowledge base.

Elon Musk’s latest initiative, Grokipedia, officially went live this week, marking the debut of an online encyclopedia powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The platform went live on Monday, October 27, and faced a few hiccups, with the site temporarily offline before stabilizing a few hours later. The debut comes after a short delay earlier this month.

Musk said in an X post that the launch was merely "Grokipedia version 0.1," with a promise that "version 1.0 will be 10X better."

What Is Grokipedia?

Developed by xAI, the artificial-intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, Grokipedia leverages the capabilities of the Grok language model. Musk positioned it as an “essential improvement” over Wikipedia.

Grokipedia vs Wikipedia

According to xAI, the platform’s goal is to create an “open-source knowledge base for humans and machines.” At launch, Grokipedia features roughly 900,000 articles, which is far fewer when compared to Wikipedia’s seven million-plus English entries. Unlike Wikipedia, which relies on a community of volunteer writers and editors, Grokipedia seems to be exclusively AI-generated.

The reception has been mixed. Musk’s outspoken criticism of Wikipedia’s perceived ideological “woke” bias continues to be a point of contention and has drawn attention to discussions over editorial impartiality. The move also highlights concerns about the objectivity and accuracy of knowledge or data generated by AI. However, Musk’s supporters have praised Grokipedia as a necessary alternative.

