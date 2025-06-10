The analyst highlighted the company's diversified business model and capacity expansion strategy as key growth drivers.

Grasim Industries is ready for expansion, according to SEBI-registered research analyst Palak Jain, who has assigned its stock a target price of ₹2,900.

At the time of writing, Grasim Industries shares were trading at ₹2,712.60, up 4% on the day.

Jain pointed out Grasim Industries' diversified business operations in chemicals, cement, and textiles as its core strength that delivers stability and growth possibilities.

Grasim’s established market position and well-known brand presence will likely promote increases in market share, according to the analyst

She said that the company's strategy to expand and improve capacity holds potential to boost future revenue growth.

According to Jain's technical analysis, the support levels stand at ₹2,666.60 and ₹2,608.50, while resistance levels are ₹2,742 and ₹2,877.75.

Her positive outlook stems from multiple revenue streams, efficient operations, and strong market leadership.

Jain pointed out market risks, including competition growth, raw material cost instability, and possible effects of an economic downturn.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 11.1% so far in 2025.

