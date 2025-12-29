Despite years of criticism from gold bull Peter Schiff, Bitcoin is up nearly 520% since 2017, according to CoinGecko.

Grant Cardone briefly claimed he sold all real estate and Bitcoin for gold and silver, before walking it back as a joke.

Earlier the same day, Cardone compared Bitcoin’s adoption to the printing press, framing it as a long-term monetary technology.

The comments came as gold and silver hit record highs on Friday, while Bitcoin rebounded below $90,000.

Grant Cardone, a real estate mogul and billionaire, briefly convinced the internet he had abandoned Bitcoin for gold and silver, before admitting it was all a joke.

On Sunday, Cardone took to X, showing a vault packed with gold and silver bars, claiming to have liquidated his real estate and Bitcoin assets in favor of precious metals. The post drew rapid attention from crypto Twitter, with many perceiving it as a high-profile vote against Bitcoin.

Soon after, Cardone replied with a brief message that read: "I'm just playing y'all," retracting the statement and verifying it was not a genuine portfolio change.

Grant Cardone posts he sold all his Bitcoin for gold and silver. | Source: @ GrantCardone /x

Grant Cardone Compares Bitcoin To Printing Press

The tweet was consistent with Cardone's earlier remarks that day, when he described Bitcoin as a "technological invention to advance money." In a separate post on X, he linked Bitcoin's adoption curve to important historical discoveries such as the printing press, automobiles, telephones, and the internet, suggesting that transformational technologies frequently take decades, if not longer, to gain widespread adoption. Cardone portrayed Bitcoin as part of a long-term evolution like a ‘printing press’, which he said took over 200 years to become mainstream, rather than a short-term trade.

Grant Cardone compares Bitcoin to the invention of the printing press. |Source: @ GrantCardone /x

Cardone’s comments come as silver and gold reached an all-time high on Friday. Spot gold reached $4,540 an ounce, while silver reached an intra-day high of over $83 an ounce for the first time since 1979 on Sunday night, as per TradingView. On Stocktwits, iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was the top trending ticker on Sunday night, with retail sentiment in the 'extremely bullish' territory, with 'extremely high' levels of chatter over the past day.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $89,977.95, up 2.8% over the past day, after briefly touching the $90,000 mark on Sunday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory, with ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Bitcoin Rallies More Than 500% Since Schiff First Declared It ‘Dead’

Peter Schiff, a gold bull and long-time Bitcoin critic, said last week that the "Bitcoin trade is over.” According to Bitcoin Deaths, so far, Schiff has made 20 calls that Bitcoin is set for doom. Bitcoin was at $115,265 on October 14, two weeks after hitting its high at $126,198.07, when Schiff called it a “dead cat bounce” as gold hit a new high.

Bitcoin was at $117,924 on July 28, 2025, when he contended that earlier speculative gains do not constitute it as a store of value. Back in April, Schiff stated that the “financial crisis of 2025 will kill Bitcoin,” when the apex currency was at $80,714. Schiff first started objecting to Bitcoin in 2017. Bitcoin has since then appreciated by nearly 520%, according to Coingecko data.

