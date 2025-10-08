GraniteShares, a provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of two new leveraged single-stock ETFs:

GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF (NASDAQ: ISUL), and

GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF (NASDAQ: NBIL)

An investment in these ETFs provides investors daily leveraged exposure to the two respective underlying stocks: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ: NBIS).

GraniteShares’ leveraged ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the respective common stocks. These funds are designed for investors looking to capitalize on short-term movements in the underlying stocks.

Ticker Fund Name Fund Page URL ISUL GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/en-us/etfs/isul/ NBIL GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/en-us/etfs/nbil/



Underlying Companies

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., (NASDAQ: ISRG) founded in 1995 and based in Sunnyvale, California, develops and markets robotic-assisted technologies that advance minimally invasive care. Its flagship da Vinci Surgical System supports procedures across specialties such as general surgery, urology, gynecology, cardiothoracic, and head and neck, while the Ion endoluminal system enables minimally invasive lung biopsies and extends its reach into diagnostic procedures. The company also provides stapling, energy, and core instruments, training programs, technical support, system monitoring, and digital solutions that enhance hospital performance. Its products are sold worldwide through direct capital and clinical sales teams.





Nebius Group N.V., (NASDAQ: NBIS) headquartered in Amsterdam and rebranded from Yandex N.V. in 2024, is a Netherlands-based technology company building full-stack infrastructure for the global AI industry. Its offerings include GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and developer tools supporting AI workloads like generative AI and autonomous vehicles. The company also operates three brands: Toloka for AI data services, TripleTen for tech career reskilling, and Avride for autonomous driving and robotics, serving markets across Europe, North America, and Israel.





Designed for Tactical Traders

The new leveraged ETFs provide traders with a tool to gain leveraged exposure to these stocks, making them a potential consideration for those looking to execute short-term tactical trades.

“We continue to expand our suite of leveraged ETFs to meet the demand for high-conviction trading opportunities,” said Will Rhind, Founder of GraniteShares. “With the launch of ISUL, and NBIL, we are providing investors with targeted tools to access some of the most exciting companies in financial services, online brokerage and digital investing.”

For more information on the new GraniteShares leveraged ETFs, read the Prospectus.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an entrepreneurial ETF provider focused on high-conviction investment solutions. The firm offers a range of innovative ETFs spanning leveraged, inverse, and high-yield strategies, empowering investors with differentiated tools for portfolio construction. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares has grown rapidly by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern market needs. For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com.

Media Contact:

GraniteShares Inc.

Attn: Media Relations

222 Broadway, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10038

844-476-8747

info@graniteshares.com

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing. The fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock.

The Fund is recently organized October 07, 2025. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. There can be no assurance that the Funds will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. This Fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective long leveraged multiple of the performance of its underlying stock (a Leverage Long Fund).

Investors should note that such Leverage Long Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its underlying stock. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Funds' return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates ©2025 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

