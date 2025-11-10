The investment is subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) announced on Monday that it is investing $60 million in remote-driving technology provider Vay Technology in exchange for a minority equity stake in the startup.

The investment is subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The company added that the funding could increase to a total of $410 million if Vay hits certain milestones within the first year of funding.

