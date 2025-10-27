According to a Reuters report, on Sunday, over 8,600 flights were delayed due to increased air traffic controller absences caused by the shutdown.

The federal government shutdown, which has entered its 27th day, reportedly delayed more than 1,660 flights across the United States on Monday.

Across the Southeast and at Newark Airport in New Jersey, staffing shortages have been affecting flights, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposing a ground delay at Los Angeles International that added an average of 25 minutes to flights, the report added, citing the FAA.

