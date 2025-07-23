GoPro’s stock surged more than 93% during pre-market trade, and Krispy Kreme jumped 26% amid the meme stock rally.

GoPro (GPRO) became the latest name to join the meme-stock rally on Wednesday, as Reddit-linked retail traders reignited their campaign of targeting heavily shorted and volatile names, following moves in Opendoor (OPEN), Kohl’s (KSS), and Krispy Kreme (DNUT).

GoPro’s stock nearly doubled in pre-market trade, up more than 93%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock hit a year-high, jumping into ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Platform data shows that chatter around the stock surged by over 1,200% in the last 24 hours.

The small-cap stock, valued at just $215 million, surged more than 41% on Tuesday to close at $1.37—its highest level since last November and the largest single-day gain on record, according to Koyfin data. If Wednesday’s rally holds, it could mark another record intraday move.

Krispy Kreme’s stock was building on Tuesday’s rally in pre-market trade, up more than 36% after rising more than 26% in the previous session. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish – also marking a year-high – from ‘bearish’ in the last day. Data from the platform showed retail chatter around the shares has jumped 7,100% over the past day.

Meme stock traders appear to have shifted their focus from Opendoor to Kohl’s over the past day. Opendoor’s stock was down more than 10% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares moved lower but remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Meanwhile, Kohl’s stock only edged 0.5% higher in pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits also edged higher within ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Speculative trading surged alongside a broader market rally this week, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high on Monday. Investors took comfort in tariff developments, as President Donald Trump announced trade deals with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the broader S&P 500 index, was up 0.37% in pre-market trade.

