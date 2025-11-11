The investment includes a new data center in Dietzenbach, upgrades to its Hanau facility, and expanded offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich.

Google will construct a major data center in Dietzenbach.

The latest infrastructure investments aim to provide a push to sovereign cloud offerings.

The investment is expected to add approximately $1.18 billion to Germany’s economy each year and create around 9,000 jobs annually through 2029.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google on Tuesday announced plans to invest €5.5 billion ($6.38 billion) between 2026 and 2029 to expand its infrastructure and office footprint across Germany.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The investment includes a new data center in Dietzenbach, upgrades to its Hanau facility, and expanded offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich.

Strengthening AI, Cloud Operations

Google will construct a major data center in Dietzenbach and continue expanding its Hanau campus to support the company’s growing cloud and AI services in Europe. These facilities will bolster Germany’s position within Google’s global network of 42 cloud regions.

The latest infrastructure investments aim to provide a push to sovereign cloud offerings and ensure flexibility for German businesses.

Alphabet’s Class A stock inched 0.2% lower on Tuesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral‘ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

The investment is expected to add about €1.02 billion to Germany’s economy each year and create around 9,000 jobs annually through 2029.

Expanding Clean Energy Initiatives

Google is broadening its 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy partnership with Engie through 2030 to help stabilize Germany’s electricity grid. This collaboration will see Google sourcing power from new onshore wind and solar projects while enhancing its renewable energy storage capacity with battery and hydro systems. The company expects its German operations to run on 85% carbon-free energy by 2026.

The tech giant is also investing heavily in German office spaces, including the restoration of Munich’s historic Arnulfpost building, which will house 2,000 employees by late 2026. In Frankfurt, the company has added a new office, and in Berlin, it is expanding workspace capacity and opening new conference and demo areas along the Spree River.

GOOGL stock has gained over 52% in 2025 and over 60% in the last 12 months.

Exchange Rate €1 = $1.16

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<