Google announced that Gemini in Chrome will be made available to businesses in the coming weeks via Google Workspace, offering enterprise-grade data protections and controls.

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google said in a blog post that it was rolling out its artificial intelligence assistant Gemini on its web browser Chrome for Mac and Windows desktop users in the U.S. starting on Thursday.

