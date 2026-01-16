Goldman Sachs reported a fourth quarter profit of $14.01 per share that surged past analyst estimates of $11.67 per share, as per data from fiscal.ai.

Shares of Goldman Sachs rallied on Thursday after it posted higher profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) and raised dividend for its shareholders.

Goldman Sachs reported a fourth quarter profit of $14.01 per share that surged past analyst estimates of $11.67 per share, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

M&A Boost

Major U.S. investment banks expect the rebound in mergers and acquisitions activity to continue in 2026, on the back of robust AI investment and tech deals.

Goldman Sachs advised on some of the biggest deals of 2025. It advised in a $56.5 billion leverage buyout of Electronic Arts, as well as a $32 billion deal from Alphabet to acquire Wiz.

Investment banking fees were $2.58 billion, 25% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to significantly higher net revenues in Advisory, reflecting a significant increase in completed mergers and acquisitions volumes, it said.

Dividend Rise

Goldman Sachs said its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $4.50 per common share from $4.00 per common share, in a sign that the company expects a strong 2026.

Goldman Sachs saw its expenses rise in 2025, primarily driven by investments in AI operations and higher compensation and bonuses to its executives. Its operating expense during the fourth quarter rose 18% to $9.72 billion.

Plans To Enter Booming Prediction Markets

Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon told analysts in an earnings call that the company is looking to enter the prediction market.

Solomon told analysts that he has met leaders of two major prediction market firms. Entry of a major Wall Street firm into this new and booming section of the financial world will give it the boost and more attention from investors as well as users.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around GS trended in ‘extremely high’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares of Goldman Sachs have risen 63% over the past 12 months.

