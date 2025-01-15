Goldman Sachs’ Q4 Net Income More Than Doubles, Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates: Retail Overjoyed

The bank reported earnings per share (EPS) of $11.95 compared to a Wall Street estimate of $8.29. Revenue rose 23% year-over-year (YoY) to $13.87 billion versus an estimated $12.46 billion.

Goldman Sachs’ Q4 Net Income More Than Doubles, Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates: Retail Overjoyed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) rose nearly 5% on Wednesday after the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates by a wide margin.

The bank reported earnings per share (EPS) of $11.95 compared to a Wall Street estimate of $8.29. Revenue rose 23% year-over-year (YoY) to $13.87 billion versus an estimated $12.46 billion. The growth reflected higher net revenues across all segments, with significant growth in Global Banking & Markets.

Notably, Goldman Sachs’ net income more than doubled to $4.1 billion during the quarter. The bank’s net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, surged over 75% YoY to $2.35 billion.

CEO David Solomon highlighted that the bank met or exceeded almost all of the targets set in its strategy to grow the firm five years ago.

During the quarter, the bank’s Global Banking & Markets division generated net revenues of $34.94 billion, driven by record net revenues in equities and strong performances in investment banking fees and Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC). Investment banking fees rose 24% YoY to $2.05 billion.

Meanwhile, provision for credit losses stood at $351 million in Q4, compared with $577 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $397 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Following the earnings report, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (91/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

GS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:27 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:27 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits users expressed optimism about the shares’ prospects.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also reported positive earnings.

Notably, shares of Goldman Sachs have gained over 50% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Keros Therapeutics Stock Heads For Record Low After Dosing Halt In Pulmonary Disease Trial, Retail Buzz Spikes

Keros Therapeutics Stock Heads For Record Low After Dosing Halt In Pulmonary Disease Trial, Retail Buzz Spikes

Recent Stories

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Tesla Stock Jumps Despite Mixed Analyst Views, SEC's Lawsuit Against Musk: Retail Stays Optimistic

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Trade Desk Stock Soars On Sincera Deal, Analyst’s Bold 37% Upside Call: Retail Mood Brightens

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon