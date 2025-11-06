VICI Properties announced an agreement to acquire seven Golden Entertainment casino properties for $1.16 billion.

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) surged 40% in early trade on Thursday, after VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) announced an agreement to acquire seven casino properties of the company for $1.16 billion.

The stock has also crossed its 200-day moving average for the first time since July this year.

The properties, also known as the Golden Portfolio, comprise The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower on the North Las Vegas Strip, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas, Aquarius and Edgewater Casino Resorts in Laughlin, and the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino and Lakeside RV Park & Casino in Pahrump.

Together, these assets feature 362,000 square feet of gaming space, over 6,000 hotel rooms, 4,306 slot machines, and 78 table games.

The deal also includes a triple-net master lease with a new entity, Golden OpCo, owned by GDEN’s CEO, Blake L. Sartini, which will operate the casinos.

VICI will assume and retire $426 million of GDEN’s debt using existing liquidity. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.

In a letter dated November 6, Everbay Capital LP, a shareholder of Golden Entertainment since 2021, urged the casino operator to pursue a sale-leaseback of its casino real estate assets and use the proceeds to repay debt and pay a special dividend to shareholders.

Q3 Results Disappoint

Around the same time, Golden Entertainment reported weak third-quarter earnings, with revenue falling to $154.8 million from $161.2 million in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of $4.7 million, compared with net income of $5.2 million in the previous corresponding period.

What Does Retail Data Indicate?

The deal turned retail sentiment on Stocktwits to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a session earlier. It was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

GDEN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 11:10 a.m. ET on November 06, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Around 1.1 million shares changed hands in just one hour of trading, over five times the average, according to Stocktwits data. Year-to-date, GDEN stock has declined 8.9%.

On the other hand, VICI shares were up marginally at 0.17%.

