The White House reshared GameStop’s post on X, featuring an image of U.S. President Donald Trump as the Master Chief from the Halo video game series.

GameStop posted regarding the “official cessation of the console wars” following Microsoft’s announcement of a reimagined version of the original “Halo: Combat Evolved”.

The remake will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and, for the first time, on Sony’s PlayStation 5.

GameStop (GME) became one of the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits after the company’s shares rose nearly 2% in early trading on Monday, following the White House's reshare of the company’s post on X with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump as the Master Chief from the Halo video game series.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The repost by the White House was in response to GameStop’s post regarding the “official cessation of the console wars.” This was following Microsoft’s announcement that a reimagined version of the original “Halo: Combat Evolved” is officially in the works, set to debut as “Halo: Campaign Evolved”.

The remake will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and, for the first time, on Sony’s PlayStation 5, prompting GameStop to call it the cessation of console wars.

Stocktwits Users React To The White House Post

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that this was a buying opportunity.

Retail sentiment on GameStop jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

GME sentiment and message volume October 27, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

GameStop’s Meme Stock Frenzy

In 2021, GameStop shares rallied amid heavy retail investor interest. This was on the heels of hedge funds shorting the stock. Retail investors drove a rally that sent the stock's price to over $500 in 2021. This led short sellers to buy back shares at inflated prices, amplifying the surge.

In recent months, Beyond Meat (BYND) and Krispy Kreme (DNUT) have also become favourites among retail investors.

Shares of GameStop have lost nearly 25% of their value this year and have gained 4% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <