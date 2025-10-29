GM will lay off 1200 workers in Detroit, and 550 at its Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Ohio, Detroit News reported.

The company is also planning temporary layoffs at Ultium Cells' plants in Ohio and Tennessee.



General Motors (GM) will reportedly lay off about 1,200 workers at its all-electric plant in Detroit as EV demand in the U.S. loses steam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Detroit News reported on Wednesday that the layoff is part of the company downsizing to a single shift amid the EV slowdown.

The automaker will also reportedly cut 550 jobs at its Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Ohio. 850 employees are slated for temporary layoff, the report added.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, the company will temporarily lay off 700 Ultium Cells' plant workers, Detroit News said.

GM shares traded 0.4% higher at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<