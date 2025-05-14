GM said that LMR battery cells use a higher proportion of the more affordable manganese and less of the more expensive nickel while delivering greater capacity and energy density.

Automaker General Motors (GM) said on Tuesday that it will commercialize lithium-manganese-rich (LMR) prismatic battery cells for future EVs with partner LG Energy Solution.

Ultium Cells, a joint venture of GM and LG Energy Solution, plans to start commercial production of LMR prismatic cells in the United States by 2028. Pre-production of the battery cells is expected to begin at an LG Energy Solution facility by late 2027.

The final production design of the cells will be validated at GM’s Battery Cell Development Center in Warren, Michigan, and LG Energy Solution’s facility. They will be used in future GM electric trucks and full-size SUVs.

GM said LMR battery cells use a higher proportion of the more affordable manganese and less of the more expensive nickel while also delivering greater capacity and energy density. GM’s current batteries have a high-nickel chemistry.

It added that the two companies have developed a new LMR prismatic battery cell that unlocks 33% higher energy density compared to the best-performing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) based cells at a comparable cost.

GM aims to become the first automaker to deploy LMR batteries in EVs and offer over 400 miles of range in an electric truck.

GM's vice president of battery, propulsion, and sustainability, Kurt Kelty, said the technology will enable premium range and performance at an affordable cost.

GM is down by about 3% this year but up 11% over the past 12 months.

