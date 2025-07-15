No dividend or forward guidance was issued, and technical indicators show limited upside unless ₹770 is breached.

GM Breweries shares fell over 3% on Tuesday after the company reported its first quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings.

SEBI-registered analyst Lalit Mundhra noted that while the headline numbers were stable year-on-year (YoY), it took a hit quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to a drop in other income.

Q1 revenues rose 6.23% YoY to ₹638 crore, while they declined 3.78% QoQ. Profits rose by 4% to ₹25.86 crore (YoY), and fell 57.2% (QoQ) due to lower non-operating income.

Other income was reported at ₹5.13 crore vs ₹3.63 crore (YoY), and ₹40.42 crore (QoQ).

Mundhra highlighted that operating margins were relatively stable, while a one-off base effect impacted net margin. No dividend or guidance was declared.

On the technical charts, the stock faced resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from its last swing move. He identified the next support at ₹709, and sees upside only above ₹770 for GM Breweries.

GM Breweries shares have declined 10% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<