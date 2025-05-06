Aldred, who has extensive experience at GM, will now join the automaker’s senior leadership team and report to Rory Harvey.

General Motors (GM) appointed Duncan Aldred as the head of its North America business on Monday, promoting him from the role of vice president of GM’s commercial growth strategies and operations segment.

Aldred will take over as the North America president effective immediately. His appointment comes days after GM cut its profit forecast for the fiscal year 2025 amid concerns over the fallout from Trump’s tariffs.

Aldred is a GM veteran and has been with the automaker for 33 years now.

GM’s stock gained nearly 0.60% in Monday’s midday trade.

The automaker has tasked Aldred with building the company’s sales momentum.

“Duncan comes to the role leading our North America business, having driven a decade of growth in Buick and GMC, and most recently leading and modernizing our commercial operations to better serve our customers,” said Rory Harvey, GM’s executive Vice President.

Aldred has extensive experience at GM – he was tasked with the growth of GMC and Buick in 2014 as the VP of the two brands. He will now join GM’s senior leadership team and report to Harvey.

“With the best and broadest portfolio in the business and a team that is totally focused on our customers, GM is in a strong position in North America,” said Aldred.

Last week, GM cut its profit forecast for 2025 due to “evolving trade environment.”

The automaker trimmed its 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate to $8.25 to $10, down from $11 to $12.

It anticipates that Trump tariffs will have an adverse impact of up to $5 billion on the company’s top line. The company also paused a planned $2 billion share buyback program.

GM’s stock has declined 14.50% in 2025 so far, but edged up by a little over 1.10% in the past year.

