Toyota is relying on local tech partners, Xpeng is introducing new hybrid-range models, and Nio is drawing attention to its flagship SUV launch.

China’s electric vehicle market is seeing a fresh wave of launches and innovations as global giants and local champions vie for buyers in the world’s largest auto arena.

Toyota is preparing to debut its bZ7 sedan through its GAC joint venture, revealing images and regulatory filings that hint at an imminent launch, according to a CnEVPost report.

The 5.1-meter model, powered by a Huawei motor with 278 horsepower and featuring Huawei’s HarmonySpace cockpit and Xiaomi’s smart ecosystem, highlights how the Japanese automaker is leaning on local technology partners. Toyota has also shifted decision-making authority for new EVs to its Chinese team.

The move follows the success of the aggressively priced bZ3X SUV, which secured more than 10,000 orders in its first hour of availability and delivered 7,324 units in August.

Xpeng is reportedly pushing into extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) to expand its lineup. The company has filed regulatory approvals for new versions of its G7 SUV and X9 MPV, while also planning an extended-range variant of the P7+ sedan next year, local media outlet Cailian noted.

Its Kunpeng Super Electric System promises up to 1,400 kilometers of combined range, a feature aimed at easing consumer concerns about charging and range anxiety. CEO He Xiaopeng confirmed all new models will offer both battery-electric and extended-range versions, with global rollouts in view.

Meanwhile, Nio is drumming up demand for its third-generation ES8 SUV ahead of a formal launch on Sept. 20 at its annual Nio Day. The company opened test drives this week, prompting showrooms to extend hours past midnight to handle the rush, CnEVPost reported.

Nio is offering a six-seat Executive Signature Edition and promoting its Battery-as-a-Service plan, which reduces upfront costs by more than 100,000 yuan ($15,000) in exchange for a monthly battery rental fee.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for Toyota amid ‘normal’ message volume, while sentiment for Xpeng and Nio was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ activity.

So far this year, U.S.-listed shares of Toyota, Xpeng and Nio are up 3.3%, 74.1% and 39.2%, respectively.

