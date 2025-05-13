Anderson will join the company on June 2 and be based in GM’s Mountain View Tech Center in California.

General Motors (GM) on Monday announced the appointment of Aurora Innovation (AUR) co-founder Sterling Anderson as executive vice president and chief product officer.

The automaker said Anderson will report to GM President Mark Reuss and oversee the end-to-end product lifecycle for gas—and electric-powered vehicles, including hardware, software, services, and user experience.

Anderson will join the company on June 2 and be based in GM’s Mountain View Tech Center in California.

Anderson co-founded Aurora, the autonomous truck company, in 2017 with Chris Urmson, the former chief technology officer of Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving team, and Drew Bagnell, the former head of Uber’s autonomy team.

Prior to founding the company, he worked with electric vehicle giant Tesla and led the Model X SUV program and the team that delivered Tesla Autopilot driver assistance software.

Last week, Aurora announced Anderson’s departure from the company. He will resign as chief product officer of the company, effective June 1, 2025, and from the Board, effective Aug. 31, 2025.

Aurora said that Anderson’s resignation from the Board did not result from any disagreement with the company concerning any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices.

Earlier this month, Aurora launched its commercial self-driving trucking service in Texas, allowing driverless customer deliveries between Dallas and Houston, with launch customers Uber Freight and Hirschbach Motor Lines.

The company plans to expand its driverless service to El Paso, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona by the end of 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GM remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

GM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12 p.m. ET on May 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

GM stock is down by 4% this year but up by 9% over the past 12 months.

