General Motors (GM) is recalling 62,468 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that they could catch fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

The brake pressure sensor assembly may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch and cause a short circuit, the regulator said. If brake fluid shorts the brake pressure switch and the associated fuse, the circuit can generate excessive heat that could result in a fire, increasing the risk of injury.

The defect was caused by the use of an unauthorised chemical by the supplier in the manufacture of a rubber diaphragm in the brake pressure sensor assembly, which can cause the diaphragm to degrade over time.

The recall population includes certain 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD trucks. While vehicles made prior to the 2019 model year used a different design, some 2024 model year vehicles were produced with a brake switch wire harness that includes a silicone sealant, making them unaffected by the recall.

The regulator said that owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until repair is complete. Dealers will replace the brake pressure switch wire harness, free of charge. The replacement brake pressure switch wire harness contains a silicone sealant that prevents brake fluid from flowing through the harness.

GM is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this condition, NHTSA said.

GM makes light-duty, heavy-duty, and electric versions of the Silverado in addition to the medium-duty trucks. In 2024, the company sold 560,264 Silverado trucks in the U.S., including 10,319 medium-duty trucks.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GM stayed unchanged within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

GM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:00 a.m. ET on June 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



GM stock is down by about 10% this year but up by over 5% over the past 12 months.

