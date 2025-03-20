user
user

General Mills Stock Dips After Q3 Sales Decline Amid Slowdown In Snacking: Retail Sentiment Sours

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago

General Mills Stock Dips After Q3 Sales Decline Amid Slowdown In Snacking: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of General Mills Inc. fell more than 2% on Wednesday following worse-than-expected fiscal third-quarter sales from the consumer products giant, dragging down retail sentiment.

General Mills’s Q3 adjusted EPS came in at $1.00, slightly above the consensus of $0.96. Its Q3 revenue came in at $4.84B, below the consensus of $4.95 billion.

"Our third-quarter organic net sales finished below our expectations, driven largely by greater-than-expected retailer inventory headwinds and a slowdown in snacking categories," said CEO Jeff Harmening.

"At the same time, we drove continued positive market share trends in ‘Pet’, ‘Foodservice,’ and ‘International’ as well as improvement in Pillsbury refrigerated dough and Totino's hot snacks, two businesses where we made incremental investments last quarter and saw positive returns."

General Mills management also warned about the macroeconomic uncertainty impacting its upcoming quarter where it plans to invest in new products, media support, and in-store visibility.

General Mills sees fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to decline 7%-8% and organic net sales to go down 1.5%-2%. The guidance didn’t include any specifics on tariff impact.

"We're focused on improving our sales growth in fiscal 2026 by stepping up our investment in innovation, brand communication, and value for consumers," Harmening continued. “We’ll fund that investment with another year of industry-leading HMM productivity, coupled with expected new cost-savings initiatives designed to further boost our efficiency and enable growth.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume climbed to extremely high from high.

Screenshot 2025-03-20 at 7.58.26 AM.png GIS sentiment meter and message volume on March 19 as of 10 pm ET

One bearish watcher called it “game over” for junk food referring to the GLP-1 trend.

Another wondered if American consumers had stopped snacking, noting a decline in obesity rates and indicating going long on GLP-1.

General Mills’ stock is down 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Bull Lists 2 Key Fixes Elon Musk Must Make To End The Crisis, But Retail Remains In Panic Mode

Tesla Bull Lists 2 Key Fixes Elon Musk Must Make To End The Crisis, But Retail Remains In Panic Mode

Shopify Stock Rips On Announcing Shift To Nasdaq From NYSE, Retail Sentiment Soars

Shopify Stock Rips On Announcing Shift To Nasdaq From NYSE, Retail Sentiment Soars

Market Recovery Could Be A Long And Bumpy Ride, Says Strategist — But Retail Relishes Fed-Fueled Rally

Market Recovery Could Be A Long And Bumpy Ride, Says Strategist — But Retail Relishes Fed-Fueled Rally

Lululemon Analyst Turns Wary On Guidance Ahead Of Q4 Report: Retail Traders Hold Off On Big Bets

Lululemon Analyst Turns Wary On Guidance Ahead Of Q4 Report: Retail Traders Hold Off On Big Bets

Microchip Stock Falls On $1.35B Convertible Stock Offering, Retail's Feeling Bearish

Microchip Stock Falls On $1.35B Convertible Stock Offering, Retail's Feeling Bearish

Recent Stories

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check NTI

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India shk

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patels captaincy revive Delhi Capitals fortunes? HRD

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patel's captaincy revive Delhi Capitals' fortunes?

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon