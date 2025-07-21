The deal, expected to close on August 1, will grant GE Vernova access to Alteia’s AI-based software, which analyzes visual data, such as photographs, to inspect the grid for damage.

GE Vernova’s stock rose as much as 1.6% in pre-market trade on Monday.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the deal is expected to close on August 1. It will provide the maker of power generation equipment with access to Alteia’s AI-based software, which analyzes visual data, such as photographs, to detect potential grid damage, identify areas where vegetation needs to be cleared, and assess post-disaster infrastructure.

The transaction terms were not disclosed.

