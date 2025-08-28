The Bureau of Economic Analysis revised the inflation-adjusted GDP to 3.3% from a previous estimate of 3%, with net exports contributing to nearly 5 percentage points.

The United States’ gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) came in at an annualized rate of 3.3%, driven by investments and a trade boost.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis revised the inflation-adjusted GDP to 3.3% from a previous estimate of 3%, with net exports contributing to nearly five percentage points, the highest on record, according to a Bloomberg report.

