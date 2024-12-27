GameStop Stock Surges To Six-Month High As Roaring Kitty’s ‘Christmas Present’ Sparks Retail Buzz

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ compared to ‘bearish’ a month ago.

GameStop Stock Surges To Six-Month High As Roaring Kitty’s ‘Christmas Present’ Sparks Retail Buzz
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:51 AM IST

Shares of GameStop Corp ($GME) rose more than 4% on Thursday after a cryptic post about Christmas from Roaring Kitty surfaced, setting retail activity abuzz.

GameStop's stock was at $32.76 per share, the highest in over six months.

On Wednesday, Roaring Kitty posted a picture of a Christmas present, sparking speculation about its possible intent. The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, had garnered more than 4.1 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

GameStop became a popular meme stock in 2021 after Elon Musk, along with a group of investors and a Redditor community, boosted its shares to $120 from $3.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ compared to ‘bearish’ a month ago. Meanwhile, message volumes were at ‘high’ levels compared to ‘low’ in the same period.

Screenshot 2024-12-26 at 10.56.55 PM.png GME sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 26

A Stocktwits poll asked users for their end-of-year price predictions for GameStop. About 42% of them pegged the stock to end the year between $30 and $50, and about 23% thought it could cross $100.

Screenshot 2024-12-26 at 10.56.34 PM.png


GameStop reported mixed results for its fiscal year 2024 third quarter recently.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.04, compared to the year ago's break-even results. Its net sales fell 20.22% year-over-year to $860.3 million, below the consensus estimate of $887.68 million.

GameStop stock is up 97% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Odyssey Marine Stock Rallies After Firm Discloses JV Formation, Funding, Debt Maturity Extension: Retail’s Jubilant

Odyssey Marine Stock Rallies After Firm Discloses JV Formation, Funding, Debt Maturity Extension: Retail’s Jubilant

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Won The Most Retail Followers On Stocktwits This Year

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Won The Most Retail Followers On Stocktwits This Year

WISA Technologies Stock Jumps On CompuSystems Acquisition Amid Rebranding: Retail Turns Bullish

WISA Technologies Stock Jumps On CompuSystems Acquisition Amid Rebranding: Retail Turns Bullish

Top 5 Auto Stocks Fueling Retail Investor Buzz In 2024

Top 5 Auto Stocks Fueling Retail Investor Buzz In 2024

Alibaba Shares Rise On JV with South Korea’s E-Mart: Retail’s Neutral

Alibaba Shares Rise On JV with South Korea’s E-Mart: Retail’s Neutral

Recent Stories

Odyssey Marine Stock Rallies After Firm Discloses JV Formation, Funding, Debt Maturity Extension: Retail’s Jubilant

Odyssey Marine Stock Rallies After Firm Discloses JV Formation, Funding, Debt Maturity Extension: Retail’s Jubilant

Manmohan Singh passes away: 7 top quotes by the former Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh passes away: 7 top quotes by the former Prime Minister

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Won The Most Retail Followers On Stocktwits This Year

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Won The Most Retail Followers On Stocktwits This Year

WISA Technologies Stock Jumps On CompuSystems Acquisition Amid Rebranding: Retail Turns Bullish

WISA Technologies Stock Jumps On CompuSystems Acquisition Amid Rebranding: Retail Turns Bullish

Top 5 Auto Stocks Fueling Retail Investor Buzz In 2024

Top 5 Auto Stocks Fueling Retail Investor Buzz In 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon