The video-game retailer distributed special warrants to shareholders last week.

GameStop was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits early Monday, with retail traders seemingly losing patience after the stock's continued weakness.

The stock saw brisk activity last week as the company distributed special warrants to shareholders, which enable them to purchase the stock at a pre-set $32 price until October 2026.

Retail watchers say that GameStop's financial moves, including its recent accumulation of Bitcoin as a treasury asset, aren't delivering gains for the company. Some said they would watch for potential moves this week before taking a more bearish stand on GME.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bearish' as of early Monday following a gradual decline over the last week, when GME shares shed over 8%.

GME sentiment and message volume as of October 13 | Source: Stocktwits

"If this stock does not go over $30 by end of this month, the piece of **** CEO needs to be forced to accept a shareholder vote" on returning his "bonds to the short sellers he made a deal with," posted a user.

Another user discussed the possibility of a major swing this week, saying, "if anything gonna happen it's gonna be this week."

Some users also noted that the PowerPacks site, an interactive platform for GameStop's collector cards, was down over the weekend.

So far this year, GME stock is down 25.7%.

