Game Token B3 Tops Crypto Gains, Draws More Retail Chatter Than ETH, DOGE, ADA

B3’s price skyrocketed 118% after its Coinbase and Bybit listings, but investors are debating whether the rally can be sustained.

B3 (Base) (B3) emerged as the top-performing cryptocurrency on Wednesday, surging more than 118% in the past 24 hours. However, the token has pulled back 27% from its all-time high of $0.01829 reached earlier in the day.

On Stocktwits, B3 ranked as the third most-discussed cryptocurrency among retail investors over the last 24 hours, trailing only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP).

The B3 ticker clocked nearly 3x more message volume than Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA).

The rally follows B3’s official listing on major centralized exchanges, including Coinbase and Bybit – a move that typically signals increased market accessibility and liquidity – alongside an airdrop to its community.

Decentralized exchanges Aerodrome and Alien Base also supported the launch.

CoinGecko data shows B3’s market capitalization has soared 229% since its launch, reaching approximately $286 million, reflecting heightened trading interest.

Beyond exchange-driven momentum, speculation around B3’s long-term utility appears to be fueling retail enthusiasm.

Retail is also bullish on the fact that B3 has been developed by former Coinbase engineers.

Despite strong gains, some investors remain cautious, drawing comparisons to Toshi (TOSHI), another gaming token that plummeted 74% from its peak after a three-day rally post launch.

B3 is a layer-3 gaming network built on Base, the Coinbase-incubated Ethereum layer-2 chain, designed to support blockchain-based gaming infrastructure.

The network currently hosts 80 games and has attracted over 6 million players.

A key feature of B3 is its support for dedicated “gamechains,” enabling developers to launch custom blockchain networks tailored to specific games, with B3 serving as the ecosystem token.

The project’s tokenomics allocate 34.2% of B3’s supply to the community and ecosystem, 23.3% to the development team and advisors, 22.5% to the Player1 Foundation for ecosystem growth, and 20% to early investors.

B3 currently has a circulating supply of more than 21.2 billion tokens out of a total supply of 100 billion, according to official documentation.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin Drops Below $95K On Disappointing US CPI Data: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

Latest Videos