The company forecast fiscal year 2026 revenue of $380 million to $420 million, missing the consensus estimate of $456 million, according to TheFly.

As part of its outlook, the Israel-based freelance service marketplace highlighted an ongoing “uncertainty” around external market conditions.

Fiverr said its wider-than-usual revenue forecast range reflects “elevated uncertainty” as it shifts focus toward high-value work and away from lower-end transactions.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 in Q4 on revenue of $107 million, compared to expectations of an adjusted EPS of $0.74 on revenue of $109 million.

Fiverr International (FVRR) shares fell nearly 18% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company’s FY26 outlook missed Wall Street expectations.

The company’s first-quarter (Q1) guidance also missed estimates, with Fiverr forecasting revenue in the range of $100 million and $108 million, lower than the expected $112 million.

Fiverr Cites Broader ‘Uncertainty’

As part of its outlook, the Israel-based freelance service marketplace highlighted an ongoing "uncertainty" around external market conditions. Fiverr also said the wider-than-normal revenue range in its forecast reflects "elevated uncertainty" on its business as the company's transformation efforts prioritize high-value work while deprioritizing incremental optimization of low-end transactions.

“The core business unit economics remain structurally sound, and our ability to drive intrinsic leverage in the marketplace business model remains intact,” Fiverr said.

Fiverr Reports Decline In Marketplace Revenues In Q4

Fiverr’s business transformation efforts and its pivot away from low-end transactions reflecting in its marketplace revenue during the fourth quarter (Q4). The company reported marketplace revenue of $71.5 million in Q4, down from $73.5 million during the same period a year ago. Annual active buyers also declined to 3.1 million at the end of Q4, down from 3.6 million a year ago.

“As we close 2025, a year of disciplined execution for us, it is clear that we are living through a significant shift in AI adoption. We are seeing a profound migration on our marketplace where humans are becoming more essential, not less,” said Fiverr founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Fiverr hovered in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while message volumes were at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

One user said that if the markets treat the company like this, Fiverr “will just go private.”

A bearish user said that the FVRR stock is a “great example of how profitable doesn’t always equate to technicals.”

FVRR stock is down 34% year-to-date and 61% over the past 12 months.

