Fundstrat’s Head of Digital Asset Strategy called crypto breadth above the 200-day moving average a near-term "yellow flag."

Fundstrat’s Sean Farrell said that a Treasury announcement due around November 2 could be an "explosive catalyst" for Bitcoin.

He was watching whether the Treasury cut or suspended issuance of 10- to 30-year debt.

Farrell said that shift would feed currency debasement, which he argued drives Bitcoin higher.

Farrell named several of those tokens as beneficiaries of a “parabolic phase” in tokenization adoption, on a Coinage podcast on Friday. He pointed to the Treasury's next quarterly refunding announcement, the document setting out how the government will plan to fund itself, and said he expected it around November 2.

Could Treasury Debt Changes And Tokenization Boost Crypto?

The important point will be what the Treasury says about long-dated debt. According to Farrell, there was a possibility it reduced or suspended issuance of 10- to 30-year Treasuries, pushing more of its borrowing into shorter-dated bills.

"I think that would be a pretty explosive catalyst for Bitcoin and, by extension, the broader crypto complex here," he said. "So put that on your radar."

Farrell believes that tokenization will be positive for Solana, Aave, Uniswap, Aerodrome and Kamino. He cited Solana’s success in bringing real-world assets on-chain, and called Aave a blue-chip lending platform, and said Aerodrome’s valuation versus Uniswap looked attractive. He also pointed to Kamino’s increasing activity in tokenised insurance and Aerodrome’s growth and tokenomics.

DeFi Tokens Outpace Bitcoin As Retail Sentiment Turns Bearish

Since the beginning of April, DeFi tokens have surged far beyond Bitcoin (BTC), with Uniswap leading the rally rising over 189%, Aerodrome Finance up 157%, Kamino up 129% and Aave up 93% versus a 27% rise for BTC.

DeFi tokens have far outpaced Bitcoin (BTC) since early April. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin and Solana fell, along with Aave, while Uniswap, Aerodrome and Kamino rose. Bitcoin’s price was down by 2% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ while chatter around it shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ over the past day.

But the retail sentiment around UNI remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while the retail sentiment around KMNO shifted to the ‘bearish’ zone from the ‘neutral’ zone, similar to Bitcoin. The retail sentiment around AERO, on the other hand, moved to the ‘neutral’ zone from ‘bullish’ over the past day.

Could Shorter-Term Treasury Issuance Fuel Bitcoin’s Next Move?

His reasoning ran through government debt. Farrell said the US carried a debt-to-GDP ratio above 120% and a deficit of six to 7% of GDP that is set to widen, with the 10-year yield at its highest level since 2007.

Moving issuance toward bills would be “stimulative,” he said, and would create money in the private market. That path will lead to currency debasement, which he argued was what drove Bitcoin higher. He described it as a pattern policymakers have built for years, combining inflation with financial repression.

A Yellow Flag Now

Farrell stayed guarded about the next couple of weeks. He said the share of tokens trading above their 200-day moving average pushed past 80%, a reading he treated as a warning rather than confirmation. "That is often a time where it's a yellow flag," he said, adding that investors should keep their “heads on a swivel.” If rate volatility failed to settle constructively, he said, the market could consolidate, though he did not expect drops of 40% to 50%.

Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee made a parallel argument. Lee said that the Fed could walk back its “hawkishness” after vice chair John Williams pushed back on expectations of an October rate hike, which, according to him, was “good for stocks.”

Read also: NEAR Leads AI Crypto Rally As Grayscale Says Sector More Than Doubled Broader Market's Gain

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