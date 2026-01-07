From jet-engine maintenance to AI-powered energy turbines, FTAI is expanding beyond aviation as investor enthusiasm builds.

The company is known for owning and maintaining CFM56 and V2500 aircraft engines that power the world’s most widely used commercial aircraft, mainly Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s.

Last week, FTAI Aviation announced the launch of FTAI Power, a new platform focused on converting CFM56 engines to power turbines built to deliver energy to data centers globally.

In November, FTAI and Palantir said they had entered a multi-year partnership that allows the former to leverage Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform across FTAI’s global maintenance footprint.

FTAI Aviation entered 2026 with strong momentum after posting solid gains last year, driven by its push to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its niche jet-engine maintenance business.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company is best known for owning and maintaining CFM56 and V2500 aircraft engines, which power some of the world’s most widely used commercial aircraft, including Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. FTAI’s differentiated Maintenance, Repair, and Exchange (MRE) offering delivers cost savings to airlines and asset owners globally, while also leasing engines to airlines and aircraft leasing companies.

FTAI Aviation’s stock rose nearly 37% in 2025 and added another 7% on the first trading day of 2026, ending at $211.46.

A Pivot To AI-Based Growth?

Closing 2025 on a different note, FTAI Aviation announced the launch of FTAI Power, a new platform focused on converting CFM56 engines to power turbines, providing a solution for delivering reliable energy to data centers globally.

The company said that, as one of the largest aftermarket maintenance providers and owners of the CFM56 engine, it will be able to bring a new power turbine to the market with production expected to begin in 2026.

Last week, the company said that the aeroderivative adapted from the CFM56 engine will provide the market with a 25-megawatt unit that offers grid operators greater flexibility and finer output control than larger units.

FTAI Aviation noted that, with more than 22,000 CFM56 engines produced, this power turbine will also bring a much-needed scaled alternative to the market, as industries reliant on increased access to electricity face multi-year backlogs in securing power solutions.

In November, FTAI and Palantir said they had entered a multi-year partnership that would allow FTAI to leverage Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform across FTAI’s global maintenance footprint.

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform is helping FTAI reduce manufacturing costs by improving maintenance scheduling and inventory optimization across FTAI’s operations worldwide, the companies said.

FTAI Aviation said that with AI-assisted decision-making, FTAI is targeting faster production turnaround times and improved unit economics, aiming to further cut costs for its customers globally.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on FTAI Aviation improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

The stock also saw a 64% jump in users on Stocktwits, with many adding it to their watchlist over the past year.

Shares of FTAI Aviation have gained over 46% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<