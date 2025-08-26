According to a CNBC report, many of these routes coincide with major Spirit markets, such as the struggling carrier’s base at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is reportedly aiming to capture the customers of its budget rival Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. (FLYY) as the company announced new routes on Tuesday.

According to a CNBC report, Frontier Airlines announced plans to start operating on 20 new routes this winter. Many of these routes coincide with major Spirit markets, such as the struggling carrier’s base at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, the report added.

