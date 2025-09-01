Analysts flagged weakness in Motilal Oswal, Angel One, and GIC, citing bearish chart signals. Meanwhile, Adani Power retained long-term strength, while Voltas is at a crucial breakout zone.

Indian brokerage, insurance, and power stocks are flashing mixed signals on the charts, with SEBI-registered analysts flagging bearish trends in Motilal Oswal, Angel One, and GIC, while retaining a bullish long-term view on Adani Power. Voltas, meanwhile, sits at a critical level where a breakout above ₹1,400 could trigger the next rally.

Let’s take a look at their stock recommendations:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Analyst Sunil Kotak flagged a bearish trend in Motilal Oswal Financial Services, with major support at 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around ₹810.

Angel One

For Angel One, on the weekly chart, Kotak flagged that the stock was facing resistance at the 100-day SMA. Also, its weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood below 40. Kotak advised avoiding stocks where weekly RSI is below 40. He identified the next major support at ₹1,950-₹2,020.

Adani Power

For Adani Power, on the monthly chart, the RSI stood above 60, and hence long-term sentiments remain positive. Kotak said that both the 50-day SMA and 100-day SMA are major support zones for the stock, with demand seen around ₹565-₹590 on the long-term charts.

General Insurance Corporation (GIC)

Analyst Dhruv Tuli identified a Head & Shoulders breakdown on the daily chart for GIC. Its price slipped below the neckline support around ₹370–365, adding bearish pressure. Additionally, the RSI at 41 signals weak momentum with scope for further downside.

Tuli identified key supports at ₹357, ₹308, and ₹288, with an extended target at ₹185 (as per Fib extension). He added that as long as the price stays below ₹390, the bias remains bearish.

Voltas

Financial Sarthis believes that Voltas is at a make-or-break zone. He added that a clean breakout above ₹1,400 could power the next rally to ₹1,435 & ₹1,460. The stock is currently in a rectangle consolidation (range-bound between ₹1,340–₹1,400) with multiple rejection points at the top.

They flagged a breakout above ₹1,400 (on sustained close with volumes). On the other hand, a breakdown below ₹1,360 is likely if support fails. Recent candles indicate a slight uptick in volume near resistance; therefore, watch for substantial volume expansion on a breakout for conviction.

