Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) sold 208,675 vehicles in the U.S. in April, marking a growth of 16.2% from the corresponding month of 2024.

The rise in sales was driven by a 17.5% jump in internal combustion engine-powered vehicle sales and a 29.6% jump in hybrid vehicle sales.

However, this was offset by a 39.4% decline in electric vehicle sales.

Trucks, including the company’s F-series and Maverick, accounted for 56% of the company’s overall vehicle sales in the period.

Ford’s Lincoln brand reported sales of 11,615 units in April, marking a growth of 40% from April 2024.

Ford brand vehicles, meanwhile, saw a 15% year-on-year surge in sales.

The F-series was the company’s best-selling model in the first quarter, with sales rising 12.7% to 72,765 units.

Among the three EV offerings in the U.S., the Mustang Mach-E SUV recorded a steep 40.2% drop in sales, the F-150 Lightning pickup truck saw a 16.7% drop, and the E-transit van logged an 81.5% decline in sales.

In April, Ford extended its employee discounts on multiple vehicle models to the general public under a campaign called ‘From America, For America,’ following the Trump administration's imposition of 25% tariffs on vehicles imported into the country.

The promotion began on April 3 and will run through June 2. The company claims to offer “significant” savings across Ford’s 2024 and 2025 lineups.

After Trump softened the tariff blow to the auto industry earlier this week through an executive order preventing the stacking or accumulation of separate tariffs on imports, Ford CEO Jim Farley called for further changes.

The CEO on Wednesday recommended policies that encourage exports and reward carmakers for producing vehicles in the U.S.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford remained unmoved within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely low’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:05 a.m. ET on May 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



F stock is up by about 6% so far this year, but down by over 16% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.