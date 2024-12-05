Ford Stock Slips Toward Fourth Day Of Losses After Wolf Research Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Weakens

Wolfe flagged concerns about Ford’s cost structure and believes 2025 guidance could disappoint as these issues aren’t fully reflected in current Wall Street estimates.

Ford Stock Slips Toward Fourth Day Of Losses After Wolf Research Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Weakens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 8:58 PM IST

Ford Motor Co. shares slid over 1% early Thursday, on track for a fourth consecutive day of losses, as retail sentiment soured following a downgrade from Wolfe Research. 

The brokerage cut its rating to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Peer Perform,’ setting a price target of $8.

Wolfe Research warned that Ford faces significant downside risk heading into 2025, a year expected to be challenging for automakers industrywide. 

The analyst pointed to potential price deflation and an absence of inventory restocking as cyclical pressures, compounded by Ford’s recent inventory, buildup in the fourth quarter. 

Wolfe also flagged concerns about Ford’s cost structure and believes 2025 guidance could disappoint as these issues aren’t fully reflected in current Wall Street estimates.

The downgrade came on the heels of Ford’s announcement of robust November U.S. sales. 

The automaker delivered approximately 166,000 vehicles last month, a 14% year-over-year increase, bouncing back from the United Auto Workers’ labor stoppage in 2023. 

Year-to-date, Ford’s U.S. deliveries have risen by 5% to about 1.9 million vehicles.

Ford’s electric vehicle (EV) sales set a monthly record in November, with nearly 11,000 units sold. This includes almost 6,000 Mustang Mach-Es, 3,600 F-150 Lightnings, and more than 1,200 e-Transit vans, reflecting gains across all models. 

Despite this achievement, skepticism lingers. 

Ford has scaled back its EV investments amid buyer hesitation over high prices and inconsistent charging infrastructure. 

Last month, the company announced plans to cut 4,000 more jobs in Europe, retreating further in a region where EV adoption has slowed.

Ford (F) sentiment and message volume Dec 5.png Ford (F) sentiment and message volume Dec 5 as of 9:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’, accompanied by a spike in message volume. Commenters criticized Ford’s management efficiency and the perceived overpricing of its EV lineup, with many doubting mainstream affordability.

Ford’s financial outlook has also dimmed. Wall Street estimates the company will generate $9.7 billion in operating profit for 2025, down from projections of $10 billion in 2024 and the $10.4 billion reported in 2023. 

In October, Ford had cautioned that 2024 earnings would likely land at the low end of its forecast due to persistently high warranty costs.

Ford shares have declined approximately 14% year-to-date, underperforming broader markets. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Synopsys Stock Sinks On Light FY25 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Synopsys Stock Sinks On Light FY25 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Top Semiconductor Stocks Driving Retail Chatter Premarket: HIMX, ON, ATOM, MRVL, CSIQ

Top Semiconductor Stocks Driving Retail Chatter Premarket: HIMX, ON, ATOM, MRVL, CSIQ

OPEC+ Extends Production Cuts Till End Of March 2025: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

OPEC+ Extends Production Cuts Till End Of March 2025: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

ChargePoint Stock Powers Up After Q3 Earnings Results: Wall Street And Retail Aligned In Cheer

ChargePoint Stock Powers Up After Q3 Earnings Results: Wall Street And Retail Aligned In Cheer

Recent Stories

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Bitcoin Surges Past $100K, Driving Retail Buzz For MARA, HOOD, RIOT, MSTR, CLSK At Thursday’s Market Open

Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM Salary, perks and other benefits RBA

Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM salary, perks and other benefits

Who is IAS Soumya Jha? A Success story of dedication and service RBA

Who is IAS Soumya Jha? A Success story of dedication and service

Synopsys Stock Sinks On Light FY25 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Synopsys Stock Sinks On Light FY25 Revenue Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets

IAS Riya Dabi Vs IAS Tina Dabi: Know what these sisters have achieved RBA

IAS Riya Dabi Vs IAS Tina Dabi: Know what these sisters have achieved

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon