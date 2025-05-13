According to a Reuters report, the strike comes in the wake of planned job cuts in the region.

Ford Motor Co.’s (F) workers at its two plants in Cologne, Germany, will go on strike on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing their works council head.

The report said the strike comes in the wake of planned job cuts in the region. The workers in Cologne voted for industrial action last week. It added that labour representatives demanded that the management figure out alternative measures to restructure the business.

In November, the U.S. automaker said it would cut around 14% of its European workforce, citing unprecedented competitive, regulatory, and economic headwinds. The company hinted it would reduce its workforce in the region by 4,000 positions by the end of 2027, primarily in Germany but also in the U.K., with minimal reductions in other European markets.

Ford had then said that it had incurred significant losses in recent years in the region, owing to lower-than-expected demand for electric cars and a weak economic situation.

Earlier this year, the company stated that Ford Focus production will cease at its Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany in 2025. The automaker intends to repurpose the facility into a technology center and retain 1,000 positions.

Last week, Ford suspended its full-year financial guidance owing to tariff-related uncertainty and said it estimates a tariff-related net adverse adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) impact of about $1.5 billion for the full year 2025.

The company’s adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first quarter fell to $0.14, down from $0.49 in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Revenue, meanwhile, slumped 5% to $40.7 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford fell further into the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:48 p.m. ET on May 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



F stock is up by about 9% this year, but declined by about 14% over the past 12 months.

