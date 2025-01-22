Ford's 6-Day Winning Streak At Risk After Analyst Downgrade: Retail Sentiment Wavers

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Shares of Ford Motor Co. fell over 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, putting the automaker's six-session winning streak — the longest since mid-September — at risk.

The decline comes after Barclays analyst Dan Levy downgraded Ford to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ and lowered the price target to $11 from $13, according to The Fly. 

In a note to investors, Levy cited concerns over elevated volume headwinds in 2025, driven by inventory destocking and price normalization, which could pressure earnings. 

While Ford's cost-cutting efforts offer potential offsets, Levy noted significant uncertainty about the company's path to improving margins.

Ford stock sentiment and message volume on Jan 22 premarket.png Ford stock sentiment and message volume on Jan 22 premarket as of 8:20 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Ford shifted to 'bearish' from 'neutral' ahead of the session, accompanied by a rise in message volume. 

Many skeptics highlighted Ford's underperformance compared to General Motors this year. 

Some also raised concerns about potential fallout from President Donald Trump's plans to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting in February. Both nations are integral to Ford's North American supply chain.

Ford recently reported its best annual U.S. vehicle sales since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations. 

However, other analysts have echoed concerns about the potential for inventory overhang, price deflation, and limited restocking opportunities as headwinds for 2025.

Ford shares are up more than 5% year-to-date.

