Alicia Boler Davis’s appointment will be effective Oct. 1, and she will succeed Andrew Frick, who has served as interim leader of the segment since last year.

Ford Motor Co. (F) on Wednesday announced that Alicia Boler Davis has been named President of its commercial vehicle segment called Ford Pro.

Davis’s appointment will be effective October 1, and she will succeed Andrew Frick, who has served as interim leader of the segment since last year. Frick, however, will continue to lead Ford Blue and Ford Model e segments.

The new appointment comes ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings, expected to be released after the closing bell on Wednesday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, coupled with ‘low’ message volume.

Davis was most recently CEO of Alto Pharmacy, an online pharmacy that was acquired in March. Before that, she spent several years at Amazon and 25 years at Ford rival General Motors.

In her new role at Ford, Davis will report to Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Ford Pro, the automaker’s commercial vehicle segment, generated the most revenue in 2024 after its Ford Blue segment which includes gas-powered and hybrid vehicles.

The Pro segment brought in $66.9 billion in revenue last year, marking a growth of 15% year-on-year, and accounting for over 36% of the company’s total revenue in the period.

A Stocktwits user on Wednesday opined that Ford’s guidance for the rest of the year “might not be great”.

Another user anticipates a “messy miss” in Q2 earnings.

Wall Street, meanwhile, expects Ford to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the three months through the end of June, down from the $0.47 reported in the corresponding period of 2024.

According to data from Fiscal AI, analysts expect second-quarter revenue to be $44.08 billion, marginally lower than the $44.81 reported in Q2 2024.

F stock is up by 11% this year and by about 1% over the past 12 months.

