The U.S. auto safety regulator said that an instrument panel display that does not show critical information, such as warning lights or vehicle speed, can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Co (F) is recalling 355,656 trucks in the U.S., citing concerns that the instrument panel cluster may fail at startup, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

An instrument panel display that does not show critical information, such as warning lights or vehicle speed, can increase the risk of a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

The recall includes certain model year 2025-2026 trucks, including the F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, F-250 SD, and F-150.

The company will fix the issue by updating the instrument panel cluster software through a dealer or via an over-the-air update. The fix would be free of cost to the customer.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:50 a.m. ET on Aug. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said that they see multiple potential catalysts for the stock, including strong August sales, a September rate cut, and more information on the company’s new electric vehicle platform, among others.

Another noted that the issue will be resolved via a software update.

Ford is aware of 95 warranty claims related to the issue as of June 26, the NHTSA said. However, the company added that it was not aware of any accident or injury reports related to the condition.

F stock is up by 20% this year and by over 6% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Goldman Sachs Sees Brent Oil Prices Falling To Low-$50s On Rising Inventories

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<